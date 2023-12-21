Capitals vs. Blue Jackets: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - December 21
A close NHL matchup is expected on Thursday when the Washington Capitals (16-9-4) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (11-17-5) at Nationwide Arena. The Blue Jackets are underdogs (-105 on the moneyline) against the Capitals (-115) ahead of the contest, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Capitals Moneyline
|Blue Jackets Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-105
|-115
|6
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|-125
|+104
|6.5
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Betting Trends
- Columbus has played 24 games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.
- The Capitals have been victorious in eight of their 10 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (80.0%).
- The Blue Jackets have secured an upset victory in 10, or 34.5%, of the 29 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Washington is 8-2 (victorious in 80.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.
- Columbus has gone 10-19 when bookmakers have made them underdogs of -105 or longer on the moneyline.
Capitals Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Dylan Strome
|0.5 (+160)
|0.5 (-139)
|2.5 (-105)
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|0.5 (+140)
|0.5 (-118)
|1.5 (-182)
|Alexander Ovechkin
|0.5 (+105)
|0.5 (-227)
|3.5 (-125)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Capitals Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-3-2
|5-5
|4-5-1
|6
|2.6
|2.8
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|5-3-2
|2.6
|2.8
|6
|18.8%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|4-5-1
|5-5
|7-3-0
|6.6
|3.8
|3.8
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|4-5-1
|3.8
|3.8
|7
|33.3%
|Record as ML Favorite
|3-0
|Record as ML Underdog
|2-5
|Puck Line Covers
|5
|Puck Line Losses
|5
|Games Over Total
|4
|Games Under Total
|5
|Record as ML Favorite
|0-1
|Record as ML Underdog
|4-5
|Puck Line Covers
|5
|Puck Line Losses
|5
|Games Over Total
|7
|Games Under Total
|3
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.