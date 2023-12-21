The Columbus Blue Jackets will host the Washington Capitals on Thursday, with Kirill Marchenko coming off a hat trick in their last game.

BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+ is the place to tune in to watch the Capitals and the Blue Jackets square off.

Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Capitals vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/18/2023 Capitals Blue Jackets 4-3 WAS 11/4/2023 Capitals Blue Jackets 2-1 WAS

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals have given up 80 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking third in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Capitals' 70 total goals (2.4 per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Capitals have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.

On the defensive side, the Capitals have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) over that stretch.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Strome 29 13 6 19 10 16 53.3% Tom Wilson 29 10 8 18 23 19 33.3% Alexander Ovechkin 29 5 13 18 17 10 0% John Carlson 29 1 15 16 38 21 - Aliaksei Protas 28 3 11 14 10 16 35.4%

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets concede 3.6 goals per game (120 in total), 31st in the NHL.

With 105 goals (3.2 per game), the Blue Jackets have the NHL's sixth-best offense.

Over the past 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have gone 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Blue Jackets have allowed 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 38 goals during that stretch.

Blue Jackets Key Players