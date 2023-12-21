Alexander Ovechkin will be in action when the Washington Capitals and Columbus Blue Jackets play at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. There are prop bets for Ovechkin available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Alexander Ovechkin vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Ovechkin Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Ovechkin has averaged 19:41 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -5.

Ovechkin has scored a goal in four of 29 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Ovechkin has a point in 14 of 29 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Ovechkin has an assist in 11 of 29 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 70.4% that Ovechkin goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 50% of Ovechkin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Ovechkin Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are giving up 120 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-15).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 29 Games 6 18 Points 3 5 Goals 3 13 Assists 0

