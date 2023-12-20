Should you wager on Trevor van Riemsdyk to find the back of the net when the Washington Capitals and the New York Islanders face off on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Trevor van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

van Riemsdyk stats and insights

van Riemsdyk is yet to score through 24 games this season.

In one game against the Islanders this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.

van Riemsdyk has zero points on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded 98 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.5 hits and 19.5 blocked shots per game.

van Riemsdyk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:47 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:03 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:07 Away L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 21:03 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:32 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:31 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:39 Away L 6-0 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:53 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:25 Away W 5-4 11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:35 Away W 2-1

Capitals vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT

TNT, Max, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

