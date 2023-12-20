Tom Wilson will be among those on the ice Wednesday when his Washington Capitals play the New York Islanders at Capital One Arena. Prop bets for Wilson are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Tom Wilson vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT

Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Capitals vs Islanders Game Info

Wilson Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Wilson has averaged 18:30 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -4.

Wilson has scored a goal in eight of 28 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Wilson has a point in 14 of 28 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Wilson has posted an assist in a game seven times this year in 28 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Wilson hits the over on his points over/under is 56.1%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Wilson has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Wilson Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 98 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 28 Games 6 18 Points 3 10 Goals 2 8 Assists 1

