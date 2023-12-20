On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the Washington Capitals square off with the New York Islanders. Is Tom Wilson going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Tom Wilson score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Wilson stats and insights

  • In eight of 28 games this season, Wilson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In two games against the Islanders this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.
  • On the power play, Wilson has accumulated three goals and one assist.
  • Wilson averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.2%.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 98 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.5 hits and 19.5 blocked shots per game.

Wilson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/17/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:26 Away W 2-1 SO
12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:12 Away L 3-1
12/14/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 21:53 Away L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:38 Away W 4-2
12/9/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 18:21 Home W 4-0
12/7/2023 Stars 1 0 1 19:55 Home L 5-4 SO
12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:21 Away L 6-0
12/2/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 17:49 Away L 4-1
11/30/2023 Ducks 3 3 0 16:56 Away W 5-4
11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:30 Away W 2-1

Capitals vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

