Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Stafford Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
If you reside in Stafford, Virginia and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Stafford, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Riverside High School at Brooke Point High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Stafford, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gainesville High School at North Stafford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Stafford, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
