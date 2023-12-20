The Radford Highlanders (9-4) will attempt to continue a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the West Virginia vs. Radford matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Radford vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Radford vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total West Virginia Moneyline Radford Moneyline BetMGM West Virginia (-7.5) 140.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel West Virginia (-6.5) 139.5 -285 +230 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Radford vs. West Virginia Betting Trends

Radford has put together an 8-3-0 record against the spread this year.

The Highlanders have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

West Virginia has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, just two of the Mountaineers games have hit the over.

