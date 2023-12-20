The NC State Wolfpack (11-0) will try to extend an 11-game winning streak when visiting the Old Dominion Monarchs (8-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Chartway Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Old Dominion Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN+

Old Dominion vs. NC State Scoring Comparison

The Wolfpack average 30.9 more points per game (79) than the Monarchs give up (48.1).

NC State has put together an 11-0 record in games it scores more than 48.1 points.

Old Dominion is 8-1 when it allows fewer than 79 points.

The Monarchs score only 3.2 more points per game (59.7) than the Wolfpack give up (56.5).

Old Dominion is 6-0 when scoring more than 56.5 points.

NC State has a 6-0 record when giving up fewer than 59.7 points.

The Monarchs are making 35% of their shots from the field, 2% higher than the Wolfpack concede to opponents (33%).

The Wolfpack shoot 45.7% from the field, 12.9% higher than the Monarchs allow.

Old Dominion Leaders

En'Dya Buford: 11.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)

11.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36) Kaye Clark: 8.4 PTS, 3.1 STL, 39.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)

8.4 PTS, 3.1 STL, 39.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27) Jordan McLaughlin: 8.7 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

8.7 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23) Simone Cunningham: 5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 45.9 FG%

5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 45.9 FG% Brenda Fontana: 4.8 PTS, 30.4 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

