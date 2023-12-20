The No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners (10-0) will attempt to continue an eight-game home winning streak when taking on the No. 11 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Spectrum Center, airing at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

North Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Tar Heels are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points higher than the 37.5% the Sooners allow to opponents.
  • North Carolina is 7-3 when it shoots higher than 37.5% from the field.
  • The Tar Heels are the 123rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sooners sit at 63rd.
  • The Tar Heels record 84.9 points per game, 23.6 more points than the 61.3 the Sooners allow.
  • North Carolina is 7-3 when scoring more than 61.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oklahoma Stats Insights

  • The Sooners have shot at a 51% rate from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points higher than the 42.8% shooting opponents of the Tar Heels have averaged.
  • Oklahoma has compiled a 10-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.8% from the field.
  • The Sooners are the 63rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels sit at 139th.
  • The Sooners score 9.4 more points per game (84.4) than the Tar Heels allow their opponents to score (75).
  • Oklahoma has a 9-0 record when giving up fewer than 84.9 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • North Carolina averaged 78.3 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 70.2 points per contest.
  • The Tar Heels gave up 67.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 3.4 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (71.1).
  • North Carolina made 7.5 treys per game with a 32% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged on the road (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).

Oklahoma Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Oklahoma put up 69.3 points per game last season, three more than it averaged away (66.3).
  • The Sooners conceded fewer points at home (64.4 per game) than on the road (75.8) last season.
  • Oklahoma made more 3-pointers at home (7 per game) than away (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than away (32.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Florida State W 78-70 Dean Smith Center
12/5/2023 UConn L 87-76 Madison Square Garden
12/16/2023 Kentucky L 87-83 State Farm Arena
12/20/2023 Oklahoma - Spectrum Center
12/29/2023 Charleston Southern - Dean Smith Center
1/2/2024 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center

Oklahoma Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 Providence W 72-51 Lloyd Noble Center
12/9/2023 Arkansas W 79-70 BOK Center
12/16/2023 Green Bay W 81-47 Lloyd Noble Center
12/20/2023 North Carolina - Spectrum Center
12/28/2023 Central Arkansas - Lloyd Noble Center
12/31/2023 Monmouth - Lloyd Noble Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.