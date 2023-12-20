Wednesday's contest at Don Haskins Center has the UTEP Miners (6-5) taking on the Norfolk State Spartans (8-5) at 9:30 PM ET (on December 20). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 71-68 win for UTEP, so it should be a competitive matchup.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Norfolk State vs. UTEP Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Don Haskins Center

Norfolk State vs. UTEP Score Prediction

Prediction: UTEP 71, Norfolk State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Norfolk State vs. UTEP

Computer Predicted Spread: UTEP (-2.8)

UTEP (-2.8) Computer Predicted Total: 138.5

UTEP has compiled a 2-6-0 record against the spread this season, while Norfolk State is 5-4-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Miners are 3-5-0 and the Spartans are 4-5-0.

Norfolk State Performance Insights

The Spartans put up 75.9 points per game (165th in college basketball) while giving up 66.8 per outing (80th in college basketball). They have a +118 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The 35.3 rebounds per game Norfolk State accumulates rank 240th in college basketball, 1.9 more than the 33.4 its opponents pull down.

Norfolk State makes 6.9 three-pointers per game (234th in college basketball) at a 33.7% rate (178th in college basketball), compared to the 8.2 per contest its opponents make, shooting 31.5% from deep.

Norfolk State has committed 5.2 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 10 (52nd in college basketball) while forcing 15.2 (29th in college basketball).

