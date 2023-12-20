Longwood vs. North Carolina Central: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 20
The Longwood Lancers (12-1) travel to face the North Carolina Central Eagles (6-7) after winning four straight road games. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Longwood vs. North Carolina Central matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Longwood vs. North Carolina Central Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Longwood vs. North Carolina Central Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Longwood Moneyline
|North Carolina Central Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Longwood (-5.5)
|137.5
|-250
|+200
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Longwood (-5.5)
|137.5
|-235
|+190
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Longwood vs. North Carolina Central Betting Trends
- Longwood has covered seven times in 10 chances against the spread this season.
- The Lancers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 10 times this season.
- North Carolina Central has covered six times in 10 games with a spread this season.
- A total of five Eagles games this season have gone over the point total.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.