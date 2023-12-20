The Grand Canyon Antelopes (8-2) will try to build on a six-game winning streak when visiting the Liberty Lady Flames (3-9) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Liberty Arena. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Liberty Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Liberty vs. Grand Canyon Scoring Comparison

The Antelopes average 7.8 fewer points per game (64.4) than the Flames allow their opponents to score (72.2).

Grand Canyon has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 72.2 points.

Liberty has a 2-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.4 points.

The Flames put up 7.4 more points per game (62.3) than the Antelopes allow (54.9).

When Liberty puts up more than 54.9 points, it is 3-6.

Grand Canyon is 7-0 when giving up fewer than 62.3 points.

The Flames shoot 40.4% from the field, 3.6% higher than the Antelopes concede defensively.

The Antelopes shoot 44.1% from the field, 4.5% higher than the Flames allow.

Liberty Leaders

Bella Smuda: 12.5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 2.8 BLK, 51.4 FG%

12.5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 2.8 BLK, 51.4 FG% Emma Hess: 12.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40 FG%, 38 3PT% (27-for-71)

12.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40 FG%, 38 3PT% (27-for-71) Asia Boone: 9.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.1 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (18-for-51)

9.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.1 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (18-for-51) Jordan Hodges: 6.6 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

6.6 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32) Elisabeth Aegisdottir: 5.2 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Liberty Schedule