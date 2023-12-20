The Liberty Lady Flames (3-8) will face the Grand Canyon Antelopes (7-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Liberty vs. Grand Canyon Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Liberty Players to Watch

Bella Smuda: 12.9 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 3 BLK

12.9 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 3 BLK Emma Hess: 11.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK Asia Boone: 8.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Jordan Hodges: 6.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Elisabeth Aegisdottir: 5.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Grand Canyon Players to Watch

Trinity San Antonio: 12.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Tiarra Brown: 10.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 1 BLK Naudia Evans: 9.4 PTS, 4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Olivia Lane: 8.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Shay Fano: 6.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

