How to Watch Liberty vs. Utah Valley on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Utah Valley Wolverines (6-5) hope to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Liberty Flames (9-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Liberty vs. Utah Valley Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: UCCU Center in Orem, Utah
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Liberty Stats Insights
- The Flames are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Wolverines allow to opponents.
- In games Liberty shoots higher than 42.1% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.
- The Flames are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolverines sit at 277th.
- The Flames average 12.0 more points per game (79.3) than the Wolverines give up (67.3).
- Liberty is 9-0 when scoring more than 67.3 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Liberty Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Liberty averaged 78.8 points per game last season in home games, which was 7.6 more points than it averaged in away games (71.2).
- Defensively the Flames were better at home last year, surrendering 55.7 points per game, compared to 69.9 when playing on the road.
- When playing at home, Liberty sunk 2.9 more treys per game (11.7) than away from home (8.8). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (39.6%) compared to on the road (34.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Liberty Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Grand Canyon
|L 69-64
|Liberty Arena
|12/13/2023
|Tennessee State
|W 74-52
|Liberty Arena
|12/16/2023
|Saint Andrews (NC)
|W 99-26
|Liberty Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Utah Valley
|-
|UCCU Center
|12/30/2023
|Alabama
|-
|Legacy Arena at BJCC
|1/1/2024
|Boyce
|-
|Liberty Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.