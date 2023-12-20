The Utah Valley Wolverines (6-5) hope to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Liberty Flames (9-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Liberty vs. Utah Valley Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: UCCU Center in Orem, Utah
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Liberty Stats Insights

  • The Flames are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Wolverines allow to opponents.
  • In games Liberty shoots higher than 42.1% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.
  • The Flames are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolverines sit at 277th.
  • The Flames average 12.0 more points per game (79.3) than the Wolverines give up (67.3).
  • Liberty is 9-0 when scoring more than 67.3 points.

Liberty Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Liberty averaged 78.8 points per game last season in home games, which was 7.6 more points than it averaged in away games (71.2).
  • Defensively the Flames were better at home last year, surrendering 55.7 points per game, compared to 69.9 when playing on the road.
  • When playing at home, Liberty sunk 2.9 more treys per game (11.7) than away from home (8.8). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (39.6%) compared to on the road (34.7%).

Liberty Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Grand Canyon L 69-64 Liberty Arena
12/13/2023 Tennessee State W 74-52 Liberty Arena
12/16/2023 Saint Andrews (NC) W 99-26 Liberty Arena
12/20/2023 @ Utah Valley - UCCU Center
12/30/2023 Alabama - Legacy Arena at BJCC
1/1/2024 Boyce - Liberty Arena

