Wednesday's contest between the Liberty Flames (9-3) and the Utah Valley Wolverines (6-5) at UCCU Center has a projected final score of 73-63 based on our computer prediction, with Liberty taking home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 20.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Liberty vs. Utah Valley Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Orem, Utah

Venue: UCCU Center

Liberty vs. Utah Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 73, Utah Valley 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Utah Valley

Computer Predicted Spread: Liberty (-9.6)

Liberty (-9.6) Computer Predicted Total: 136.2

Utah Valley has gone 6-2-0 against the spread, while Liberty's ATS record this season is 7-2-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Wolverines are 3-5-0 and the Flames are 4-5-0.

Liberty Performance Insights

The Flames are outscoring opponents by 20.1 points per game, with a +241 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.3 points per game (89th in college basketball) and allow 59.2 per outing (fifth in college basketball).

Liberty ranks 90th in college basketball at 38.6 rebounds per game. That's 7.9 more than the 30.7 its opponents average.

Liberty knocks down 11.0 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in college basketball), 5.9 more than its opponents.

Liberty has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 8.5 per game (seventh in college basketball) while forcing 11.1 (266th in college basketball).

