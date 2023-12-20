JMU vs. Maryland Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 20
Wednesday's game features the Maryland Terrapins (8-3) and the James Madison Dukes (8-3) clashing at Xfinity Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 77-65 win for heavily favored Maryland according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 20.
The Dukes enter this matchup following a 78-71 win over Maine on Sunday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
JMU vs. Maryland Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
JMU vs. Maryland Score Prediction
- Prediction: Maryland 77, JMU 65
Other Sun Belt Predictions
JMU Schedule Analysis
- On November 19 versus the VCU Rams, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 70) in our computer rankings, the Dukes notched their signature win of the season, a 78-65 victory at home.
- JMU has two wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the nation.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
JMU 2023-24 Best Wins
- 78-65 at home over VCU (No. 70) on November 19
- 65-62 over Montana State (No. 131) on November 24
- 78-71 on the road over Maine (No. 135) on December 17
- 55-53 at home over Wake Forest (No. 174) on December 3
- 75-56 at home over William & Mary (No. 201) on December 7
JMU Leaders
- Peyton McDaniel: 11.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 33.1 FG%, 22.4 3PT% (17-for-76)
- Jamia Hazell: 11.2 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)
- Kseniia Kozlova: 12.0 PTS, 62.5 FG%
- Ashanti Barnes-Williams: 7.5 PTS, 52.3 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)
- Steph Ouderkirk: 5.5 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37)
JMU Performance Insights
- The Dukes outscore opponents by 11.5 points per game (posting 71.9 points per game, 105th in college basketball, and allowing 60.4 per contest, 110th in college basketball) and have a +127 scoring differential.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.