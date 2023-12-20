The Charlotte Hornets (7-15), on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, face the Indiana Pacers (13-9). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSSE.

Hornets vs. Pacers Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSIN, BSSE

Hornets Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Gordon Hayward gets the Hornets 15.5 points, 5 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Terry Rozier is putting up 23.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 7.6 assists per contest. He's draining 48.3% of his shots from the floor and 40.4% from 3-point range, with 2.8 treys per game.

The Hornets are receiving 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from P.J. Washington this season.

The Hornets are getting 14.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Brandon Miller this year.

The Hornets are getting 19.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Miles Bridges this season.

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton posts 26 points, 4.1 boards and 11.8 assists per game, shooting 51.7% from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc with 3.8 made 3-pointers per contest (third in league).

Myles Turner posts 17.2 points, 8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 51.9% from the field and 33.7% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Bruce Brown averages 12.4 points, 4.8 boards and 3 assists per contest, shooting 46.8% from the floor and 32.9% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bennedict Mathurin posts 14 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 45% from the floor and 37% from downtown with 1.3 made treys per game.

Buddy Hield averages 13.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. At the other end he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Hornets vs. Pacers Stat Comparison

Pacers Hornets 128.4 Points Avg. 113 125.5 Points Allowed Avg. 120.8 50.7% Field Goal % 47.7% 37.9% Three Point % 37.5%

