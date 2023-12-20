Dylan Strome and the Washington Capitals will play on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Islanders. If you're considering a wager on Strome against the Islanders, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Dylan Strome vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT

TNT, Max, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Capitals vs Islanders Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Strome Season Stats Insights

Strome has averaged 17:51 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

In nine of 28 games this season, Strome has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 13 of 28 games this year, Strome has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Strome has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in six of 28 games played.

Strome has an implied probability of 57.1% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Strome has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Strome Stats vs. the Islanders

On defense, the Islanders are giving up 98 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 28 Games 6 18 Points 4 12 Goals 3 6 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.