The Washington Capitals, including Connor McMichael, take the ice Wednesday versus the New York Islanders at Capital One Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on McMichael's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Connor McMichael vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT

TNT, Max, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Capitals vs Islanders Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

McMichael Season Stats Insights

McMichael has averaged 15:13 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

McMichael has a goal in six of 28 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 11 of 28 games this season, McMichael has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

McMichael has an assist in seven of 28 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

McMichael's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 40% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of McMichael going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27.8%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

McMichael Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 98 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 28 Games 2 13 Points 1 6 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.