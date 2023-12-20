Will Connor McMichael Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 20?
In the upcoming game versus the New York Islanders, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Connor McMichael to light the lamp for the Washington Capitals? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.
Will Connor McMichael score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
McMichael stats and insights
- McMichael has scored in six of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In two games against the Islanders this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken six of them.
- McMichael has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 13.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders have given up 98 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.5 hits and 19.5 blocked shots per game.
McMichael recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:34
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/14/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|20:02
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|14:42
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|14:06
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|16:40
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|16:41
|Away
|L 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:47
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:54
|Away
|W 5-4
|11/29/2023
|Kings
|2
|1
|1
|14:07
|Away
|W 2-1
Capitals vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
