The Washington Capitals (15-9-4) host the New York Islanders (15-8-8) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, December 20 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, Max, and MNMT, with each team back in action after a vistory. The Capitals knocked off the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 in a shootout in their last game, while the Islanders are coming off a 3-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers.

Capitals vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Capitals (-125) Islanders (+105) 6 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals Betting Insights

The Capitals have been favored on the moneyline nine times this season, and have finished 7-2 in those games.

Washington is 6-1 (winning 85.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.

The Capitals have a 55.6% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In 11 of 28 matches this season, Washington and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.

Capitals vs. Islanders Rankings

Capitals Total (Rank) Islanders Total (Rank) 67 (31st) Goals 96 (16th) 78 (3rd) Goals Allowed 98 (16th) 8 (32nd) Power Play Goals 23 (12th) 17 (8th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 26 (28th)

Capitals Advanced Stats

Washington has a 6-4-0 record against the spread in its past 10 contests, going 5-3-2 overall.

Four of Washington's past 10 contests went over.

The Capitals have had an average of 6 total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of 6.

In their past 10 games, the Capitals have scored 0.3 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Capitals' 2.4 average goals per game add up to 67 total, which makes them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the league.

On defense, the Capitals are one of the best units in NHL competition, giving up 78 goals to rank third.

Their goal differential (-11) ranks them 24th in the NHL.

