The Washington Capitals (15-9-4) host the New York Islanders (15-8-8) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, December 20 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, Max, and MNMT, with each team back in action after a vistory. The Capitals knocked off the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 in a shootout in their last game, while the Islanders are coming off a 3-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers.

Capitals vs. Islanders Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
Favorite Underdog Total Spread
Capitals (-125) Islanders (+105) 6 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals Betting Insights

  • The Capitals have been favored on the moneyline nine times this season, and have finished 7-2 in those games.
  • Washington is 6-1 (winning 85.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.
  • The Capitals have a 55.6% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
  • In 11 of 28 matches this season, Washington and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.

Capitals vs. Islanders Rankings

Capitals Total (Rank) Islanders Total (Rank)
67 (31st) Goals 96 (16th)
78 (3rd) Goals Allowed 98 (16th)
8 (32nd) Power Play Goals 23 (12th)
17 (8th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 26 (28th)

Capitals Advanced Stats

  • Washington has a 6-4-0 record against the spread in its past 10 contests, going 5-3-2 overall.
  • Four of Washington's past 10 contests went over.
  • The Capitals have had an average of 6 total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of 6.
  • In their past 10 games, the Capitals have scored 0.3 more goals per game than their average on the season.
  • The Capitals' 2.4 average goals per game add up to 67 total, which makes them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the league.
  • On defense, the Capitals are one of the best units in NHL competition, giving up 78 goals to rank third.
  • Their goal differential (-11) ranks them 24th in the NHL.

