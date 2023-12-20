Capitals vs. Islanders: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Washington Capitals (15-9-4) host the New York Islanders (15-8-8) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, December 20 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, Max, and MNMT, with each team back in action after a vistory. The Capitals knocked off the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 in a shootout in their last game, while the Islanders are coming off a 3-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers.
Capitals vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Capitals (-125)
|Islanders (+105)
|6
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals Betting Insights
- The Capitals have been favored on the moneyline nine times this season, and have finished 7-2 in those games.
- Washington is 6-1 (winning 85.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.
- The Capitals have a 55.6% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- In 11 of 28 matches this season, Washington and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.
Capitals vs. Islanders Rankings
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|Islanders Total (Rank)
|67 (31st)
|Goals
|96 (16th)
|78 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|98 (16th)
|8 (32nd)
|Power Play Goals
|23 (12th)
|17 (8th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|26 (28th)
Capitals Advanced Stats
- Washington has a 6-4-0 record against the spread in its past 10 contests, going 5-3-2 overall.
- Four of Washington's past 10 contests went over.
- The Capitals have had an average of 6 total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of 6.
- In their past 10 games, the Capitals have scored 0.3 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Capitals' 2.4 average goals per game add up to 67 total, which makes them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the league.
- On defense, the Capitals are one of the best units in NHL competition, giving up 78 goals to rank third.
- Their goal differential (-11) ranks them 24th in the NHL.
