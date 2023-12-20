Brandon Miller plus his Charlotte Hornets teammates match up versus the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 114-99 loss versus the Raptors, Miller put up 14 points.

With prop bets available for Miller, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Brandon Miller Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 14.8 16.2 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 4.1 Assists 2.5 2.2 2.5 PRA -- 21 22.8 PR -- 18.8 20.3 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Miller's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Brandon Miller Insights vs. the Pacers

Miller has taken 13.0 shots per game this season and made 5.6 per game, which account for 13.4% and 12.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 2.0 threes per game, or 16.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Hornets rank 28th in possessions per game with 101.2. His opponents, the Pacers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th with 107.6 possessions per contest.

Giving up 127 points per game, the Pacers are the worst team in the NBA defensively.

The Pacers allow 43.1 rebounds per game, ranking 10th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Pacers are ranked 12th in the league, conceding 25.6 per game.

The Pacers allow 10.8 made 3-pointers per game, second-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Brandon Miller vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/4/2023 34 10 3 1 0 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.