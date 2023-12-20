Alexander Ovechkin will be among those in action Wednesday when his Washington Capitals meet the New York Islanders at Capital One Arena. There are prop bets for Ovechkin available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alexander Ovechkin vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT

TNT, Max, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Capitals vs Islanders Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ovechkin Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Ovechkin has averaged 19:42 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -3.

Ovechkin has scored a goal in four of 28 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Ovechkin has a point in 13 of 28 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Ovechkin has had an assist in a game 10 times this year over 28 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Ovechkin's implied probability to go over his point total is 69.4% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Ovechkin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 50%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Ovechkin Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 98 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 28 Games 6 17 Points 4 5 Goals 2 12 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.