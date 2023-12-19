The Memphis Tigers (7-2) meet the Virginia Cavaliers (8-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN2.

Virginia vs. Memphis Game Information

Virginia Players to Watch

Reece Beekman: 11.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Ryan Dunn: 9.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.4 STL, 2.6 BLK

9.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.4 STL, 2.6 BLK Isaac McKneely: 12.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Leon Bond III: 7.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Andrew Rohde: 6.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Memphis Players to Watch

David Jones: 20.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

20.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Jahvon Quinerly: 13.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaykwon Walton: 9.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Caleb Mills: 9.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Malcolm Dandridge: 6.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.6 BLK

Virginia vs. Memphis Stat Comparison

Memphis Rank Memphis AVG Virginia AVG Virginia Rank 88th 79.7 Points Scored 68.0 307th 258th 74.1 Points Allowed 53.2 2nd 152nd 37.4 Rebounds 33.1 310th 181st 9.2 Off. Rebounds 7.1 320th 120th 8.2 3pt Made 7.3 203rd 212th 13.0 Assists 16.0 61st 309th 13.6 Turnovers 7.9 1st

