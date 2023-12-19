UTSA vs. Marshall: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Frisco Bowl
In this season's Frisco Bowl, the Marshall Thundering Herd are double-digit underdogs (+13) against the UTSA Roadrunners. Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas will host the matchup on December 19, 2023, starting at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under for the outing is 52.5 points.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. Marshall matchup in this article.
UTSA vs. Marshall Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Frisco, Texas
- Venue: Toyota Stadium
UTSA vs. Marshall Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UTSA Moneyline
|Marshall Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UTSA (-13)
|52.5
|-500
|+360
|FanDuel
|UTSA (-12.5)
|52.5
|-500
|+375
UTSA vs. Marshall Betting Trends
- UTSA is 5-6-1 ATS this season.
- The Roadrunners have an ATS record of 3-2 when playing as at least 13-point favorites this season.
- Marshall has put together a 4-7-0 ATS record so far this year.
