In this season's Frisco Bowl, the Marshall Thundering Herd are double-digit underdogs (+13) against the UTSA Roadrunners. Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas will host the matchup on December 19, 2023, starting at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under for the outing is 52.5 points.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. Marshall matchup in this article.

UTSA vs. Marshall Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Frisco, Texas

Frisco, Texas Venue: Toyota Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UTSA vs. Marshall Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Week 17 Odds

UTSA vs. Marshall Betting Trends

UTSA is 5-6-1 ATS this season.

The Roadrunners have an ATS record of 3-2 when playing as at least 13-point favorites this season.

Marshall has put together a 4-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.