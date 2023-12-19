Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Spotsylvania Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Spotsylvania, Virginia today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Spotsylvania, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Spotsylvania High School at Colonial Beach High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Colonial Beach, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
