Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Prince William Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Prince William, Virginia today, we've got the information here.
Prince William, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
C.D. Hylton High School at Freedom High School - Woodbridge
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gar-Field High School at Woodbridge Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity School At Meadow View at Christ Chapel Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Battlefield High School at Osbourn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Manassas, VA
- Conference: Cedar Run
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Forest Park High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colgan High School at Forest Park High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Lakes High School at Patriot High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Nokesville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
