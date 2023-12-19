Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Montgomery, Virginia today, we've got the information.
Montgomery, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Christiansburg High School at Glenvar High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Salem, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salem High School at Blacksburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Blacksburg, VA
- Conference: River Ridge
- How to Stream: Watch Here
