The Memphis Tigers (8-2) carry a three-game win streak into a home matchup with the Virginia Cavaliers (9-1), who have won five straight. It begins at 7:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Memphis vs. Virginia matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Memphis vs. Virginia Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Memphis vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Memphis vs. Virginia Betting Trends

Memphis has put together a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of six out of the Tigers' eight games this season have hit the over.

Virginia is 6-4-0 ATS this season.

Cavaliers games have hit the over three out of 10 times this season.

Memphis Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), Memphis is 23rd-best in college basketball. It is way below that, 37th, according to computer rankings.

Oddsmakers have moved the Tigers' national championship odds up from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +5000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the -biggest change.

With odds of +5000, Memphis has been given a 2% chance of winning the national championship.

Virginia Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 In terms of winning the national championship, the Cavaliers currently have the same odds, going from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +8000.

Virginia has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

