Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Manassas, Virginia today? We've got the information.

Manassas, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Battlefield High School at Osbourn High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19

7:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Manassas, VA

Manassas, VA Conference: Cedar Run

Cedar Run How to Stream: Watch Here

Unity Reed High School at Osbourn Park High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19

7:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Manassas, VA

Manassas, VA Conference: Cedar Run

Cedar Run How to Stream: Watch Here

Colgan High School at Forest Park High School