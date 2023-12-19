If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Loudoun, Virginia, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Loudoun, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Freedom High School - South Riding at Independence High School - Ashburn

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Ashburn, VA

Ashburn, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Warren County High School at Park View High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 19

7:15 PM ET on December 19 Location: Sterling, VA

Sterling, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Stone Bridge High School at Loudoun County High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 19

7:15 PM ET on December 19 Location: Leesburg, VA

Leesburg, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Heritage High School at Briar Woods High School