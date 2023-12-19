The James Madison Dukes (9-0) will play the Coppin State Eagles (1-11) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

James Madison vs. Coppin State Game Information

James Madison Players to Watch

T.J. Bickerstaff: 16.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Terrence Edwards: 17.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

17.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Michael Green III: 12.1 PTS, 1.4 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 1.4 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Noah Freidel: 11.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Julien Wooden: 9.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

Coppin State Players to Watch

Justin Winston: 13.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Greg Spurlock: 8.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Camaren Sparrrow: 6.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Toto Fagbenle: 4.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

4.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK Preist Ryan: 5.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

James Madison vs. Coppin State Stat Comparison

James Madison Rank James Madison AVG Coppin State AVG Coppin State Rank 1st 94.1 Points Scored 55.0 361st 278th 75.2 Points Allowed 72.0 209th 34th 41.2 Rebounds 29.3 357th 63rd 10.9 Off. Rebounds 7.3 307th 27th 9.8 3pt Made 4.3 355th 28th 17.4 Assists 8.1 362nd 175th 11.8 Turnovers 14.1 324th

