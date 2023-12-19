The James Madison Dukes (9-0) will play the Coppin State Eagles (1-11) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

James Madison vs. Coppin State Game Information

James Madison Players to Watch

  • T.J. Bickerstaff: 16.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Terrence Edwards: 17.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Michael Green III: 12.1 PTS, 1.4 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Noah Freidel: 11.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Julien Wooden: 9.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

Coppin State Players to Watch

  • Justin Winston: 13.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Greg Spurlock: 8.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Camaren Sparrrow: 6.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Toto Fagbenle: 4.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Preist Ryan: 5.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

James Madison vs. Coppin State Stat Comparison

James Madison Rank James Madison AVG Coppin State AVG Coppin State Rank
1st 94.1 Points Scored 55.0 361st
278th 75.2 Points Allowed 72.0 209th
34th 41.2 Rebounds 29.3 357th
63rd 10.9 Off. Rebounds 7.3 307th
27th 9.8 3pt Made 4.3 355th
28th 17.4 Assists 8.1 362nd
175th 11.8 Turnovers 14.1 324th

