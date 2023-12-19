The Coppin State Eagles (1-11) will try to stop a nine-game road losing skid at the James Madison Dukes (10-0) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the James Madison vs. Coppin State matchup in this article.

James Madison vs. Coppin State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

James Madison vs. Coppin State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total James Madison Moneyline Coppin State Moneyline BetMGM James Madison (-28.5) 145.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel James Madison (-28.5) 145.5 -10000 +2500 Bet on this game at FanDuel

James Madison vs. Coppin State Betting Trends

James Madison has put together a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, six out of the Dukes' eight games have gone over the point total.

Coppin State has put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of four Eagles games this season have hit the over.

James Madison Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+25000), James Madison is 61st in college basketball. It is far higher than that, 47th, according to computer rankings.

With odds of +25000, James Madison has been given a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship.

