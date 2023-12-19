The Bowling Green Falcons (7-3) are heavily favored (by 11.5 points) to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Hampton Pirates (4-6) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET. The matchup has a point total of 150.5.

Hampton vs. Bowling Green Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Stroh Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bowling Green -11.5 150.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

Hampton has played five games this season that have gone over 150.5 combined points scored.

Hampton's average game total this season has been 158.7, 8.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Hampton are 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

Hampton has come away with one win in the six contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

The Pirates have not won as an underdog of +525 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Hampton has a 16% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Hampton vs. Bowling Green Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bowling Green 2 28.6% 73.4 156.5 65.8 141.4 145.9 Hampton 5 71.4% 83.1 156.5 75.6 141.4 153.1

Additional Hampton Insights & Trends

The Pirates average 17.3 more points per game (83.1) than the Falcons give up to opponents (65.8).

Hampton is 2-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall when it scores more than 65.8 points.

Hampton vs. Bowling Green Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bowling Green 4-3-0 0-0 3-4-0 Hampton 2-5-0 0-2 3-4-0

Hampton vs. Bowling Green Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Bowling Green Hampton 7-9 Home Record 7-6 4-11 Away Record 1-13 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 4-10-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 76.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.8 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.9 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

