The Bowling Green Falcons (6-3) will meet the Hampton Pirates (4-5) at 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Hampton vs. Bowling Green Game Information

Hampton Players to Watch

Tedrick Wilcox Jr.: 16.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Kyrese Mullen: 15.5 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.5 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Tristan Maxwell: 10.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Amir Nesbitt: 5.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Joshua Lusane: 8.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Bowling Green Players to Watch

Marcus Hill: 19.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Rashaun Agee: 9.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1 BLK

9.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1 BLK Jason Spurgin: 10.1 PTS, 6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

10.1 PTS, 6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK Sam Towns: 7.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK DaJion Humphrey: 9.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Hampton vs. Bowling Green Stat Comparison

Bowling Green Rank Bowling Green AVG Hampton AVG Hampton Rank 234th 72.8 Points Scored 84.4 29th 59th 65.4 Points Allowed 74.2 259th 79th 39.1 Rebounds 40 53rd 212th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 10.2 94th 222nd 7 3pt Made 7.8 157th 282nd 11.8 Assists 15.3 83rd 158th 11.6 Turnovers 14.8 345th

