The Washington Wizards (4-21) hope to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (15-9) on December 18, 2023.

Wizards vs. Kings Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

TV: NBC Sports Networks

Wizards vs Kings Additional Info

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards are shooting 48.3% from the field, 0.4% lower than the 48.7% the Kings' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Washington has a 2-10 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 48.7% from the field.

The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 17th.

The Wizards average just 0.2 fewer points per game (116.4) than the Kings give up to opponents (116.6).

Washington is 3-11 when it scores more than 116.6 points.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

At home the Wizards score 117.5 points per game, 1.8 more than away (115.7). On defense they allow 128 points per game at home, three more than away (125).

Washington allows 128 points per game at home, and 125 on the road.

This season the Wizards are averaging more assists at home (29.1 per game) than on the road (26.9).

Wizards Injuries