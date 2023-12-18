How to Watch Kyle Kuzma, Wizards vs. the Kings: Streaming & TV Channel for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Washington Wizards (4-21) hope to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (15-9) on December 18, 2023.
Wizards vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
Wizards vs Kings Additional Info
Wizards Stats Insights
- The Wizards are shooting 48.3% from the field, 0.4% lower than the 48.7% the Kings' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Washington has a 2-10 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 48.7% from the field.
- The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 17th.
- The Wizards average just 0.2 fewer points per game (116.4) than the Kings give up to opponents (116.6).
- Washington is 3-11 when it scores more than 116.6 points.
Wizards Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Wizards score 117.5 points per game, 1.8 more than away (115.7). On defense they allow 128 points per game at home, three more than away (125).
- Washington allows 128 points per game at home, and 125 on the road.
- This season the Wizards are averaging more assists at home (29.1 per game) than on the road (26.9).
Wizards Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Delon Wright
|Out
|Knee
|Ryan Rollins
|Out
|Knee
|Johnny Davis
|Out
|Calf
|Landry Shamet
|Out
|Rib
