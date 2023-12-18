Wizards vs. Kings Injury Report Today - December 18
The Washington Wizards (4-21) are dealing with four players on the injury report heading into a Monday, December 18 matchup with the Sacramento Kings (15-9) at Golden 1 Center, which starts at 10:00 PM ET.
The Wizards dropped their most recent game 112-108 against the Suns on Sunday. Daniel Gafford scored a team-high 26 points for the Wizards in the loss.
Washington Wizards Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Delon Wright
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|5.0
|2.5
|4.4
|Johnny Davis
|SG
|Out
|Calf
|3.1
|1.4
|0.4
|Landry Shamet
|SG
|Out
|Rib
|8.3
|1.4
|1.5
|Ryan Rollins
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|4.0
|1.3
|1.3
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
Kings Injuries: Alex Len: Out (Ankle), De'Aaron Fox: Questionable (Shoulder)
Wizards vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBCS-CA and MNMT
Wizards vs. Kings Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Kings
|-11.5
|244.5
