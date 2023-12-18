The Washington Wizards (4-21) are dealing with four players on the injury report heading into a Monday, December 18 matchup with the Sacramento Kings (15-9) at Golden 1 Center, which starts at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Wizards dropped their most recent game 112-108 against the Suns on Sunday. Daniel Gafford scored a team-high 26 points for the Wizards in the loss.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Delon Wright PG Out Knee 5.0 2.5 4.4 Johnny Davis SG Out Calf 3.1 1.4 0.4 Landry Shamet SG Out Rib 8.3 1.4 1.5 Ryan Rollins PG Out Knee 4.0 1.3 1.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Kings Injuries: Alex Len: Out (Ankle), De'Aaron Fox: Questionable (Shoulder)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Wizards vs. Kings Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and MNMT

NBCS-CA and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Wizards vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Kings -11.5 244.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.