Wizards vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Sacramento Kings (15-9) host the Washington Wizards (4-21) after winning three straight home games. The Kings are double-digit favorites by 11.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 244.5.
Wizards vs. Kings Odds & Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBCS-CA and MNMT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-11.5
|244.5
Wizards Betting Records & Stats
- Washington has combined with its opponents to score more than 244.5 points in 13 of 25 games this season.
- Washington's games this season have had an average of 242.6 points, 1.9 fewer points than this game's total.
- Washington is 12-13-0 against the spread this season.
- The Wizards have come away with three wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Washington has not won as an underdog of +475 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.
- Washington has an implied victory probability of 17.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Wizards vs Kings Additional Info
Wizards vs. Kings Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 244.5
|% of Games Over 244.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kings
|7
|29.2%
|117.1
|233.5
|116.6
|242.8
|233.8
|Wizards
|13
|52%
|116.4
|233.5
|126.2
|242.8
|238.9
Additional Wizards Insights & Trends
- Washington has gone 2-8 in its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- Six of the Wizards' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, Washington has had better results away (9-6-0) than at home (3-7-0).
- The Wizards score an average of 116.4 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 116.6 the Kings allow to opponents.
- Washington is 7-7 against the spread and 3-11 overall when it scores more than 116.6 points.
Wizards vs. Kings Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Wizards
|12-13
|3-2
|16-9
|Kings
|14-10
|0-0
|13-11
Wizards vs. Kings Point Insights
|Wizards
|Kings
|116.4
|117.1
|9
|8
|7-7
|7-0
|3-11
|7-0
|126.2
|116.6
|30
|21
|6-1
|8-1
|3-4
|7-2
