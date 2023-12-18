Wizards vs. Kings December 18 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Sacramento Kings (13-9) clash with the Washington Wizards (3-20) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CA and MNMT.
Wizards vs. Kings Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CA, MNMT
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kyle Kuzma delivers 23 points, 6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game for the Wizards.
- The Wizards are getting 12.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4 assists per game from Deni Avdija this year.
- Jordan Poole gets the Wizards 16.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest while posting 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- The Wizards are getting 11.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game from Tyus Jones this year.
- Daniel Gafford is putting up 10.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 69.7% of his shots from the field (third in NBA).
Kings Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis posts 18.5 points, 6.9 assists and 12.2 rebounds per contest.
- De'Aaron Fox averages 29.5 points, 4.5 boards and 6.4 assists per contest, shooting 46.9% from the field and 38.1% from downtown with 3.1 made treys per contest (ninth in NBA).
- Malik Monk averages 14.7 points, 2.7 boards and 4.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Kevin Huerter averages 11.6 points, 2.8 assists and 4.4 boards.
- Keegan Murray averages 13.8 points, 1.8 assists and 5.7 rebounds.
Wizards vs. Kings Stat Comparison
|Kings
|Wizards
|116.3
|Points Avg.
|115.9
|116.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|127
|46.4%
|Field Goal %
|48.2%
|36.1%
|Three Point %
|35.1%
