The Sacramento Kings (15-9) will host the Washington Wizards (4-21) after winning three straight home games. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wizards vs. Kings matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wizards vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and MNMT

NBCS-CA and MNMT Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Wizards vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kings Moneyline Wizards Moneyline BetMGM Kings (-11.5) 244.5 -650 +475 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kings (-11.5) 245 -670 +490 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards vs Kings Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wizards vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Kings average 117.1 points per game (eighth in the league) while giving up 116.6 per contest (21st in the NBA). They have a +13 scoring differential overall.

The Wizards put up 116.4 points per game (ninth in league) while giving up 126.2 per outing (30th in NBA). They have a -245 scoring differential and have been outscored by 9.8 points per game.

These teams are scoring 233.5 points per game between them, 11 fewer than this matchup's total.

These teams surrender a combined 242.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Sacramento has put together a 14-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

Washington has compiled a 12-13-0 record against the spread this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wizards and Kings NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Wizards +100000 +50000 - Kings +4000 +1800 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.