Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Washington, Virginia, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Washington, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Abingdon High School at North Greene High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Greeneville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holston High School at John I. Burton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Norton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Patrick Henry High School - Glade Spring at Rye Cove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Duffield, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
