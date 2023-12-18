In Tazewell, Virginia, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Tazewell, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lebanon High School at Tazewell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18

7:00 PM ET on December 18 Location: Tazewell, VA

Tazewell, VA Conference: Southwest

Southwest How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Tazewell High School