Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Richmond Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Richmond, Virginia, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Richmond, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Christchurch School at The Steward School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Conference: VISAA Division 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Landstown High School at John Marshall High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Richmond, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
