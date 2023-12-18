Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Prince William Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Prince William, Virginia, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Prince William, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Potomac Senior High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Dumfries, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kettle Run High School at Manassas Park High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Manassas Park, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fauquier High School at Brentsville District High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Nokesville, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Independence High School - Ashburn at Gainesville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Gainesville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
