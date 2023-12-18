If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Prince William, Virginia, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Prince William, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Potomac Senior High School

Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 18

5:45 PM ET on December 18 Location: Dumfries, VA

Dumfries, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Kettle Run High School at Manassas Park High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 18

7:15 PM ET on December 18 Location: Manassas Park, VA

Manassas Park, VA Conference: Northwestern

Northwestern How to Stream: Watch Here

Fauquier High School at Brentsville District High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18

7:30 PM ET on December 18 Location: Nokesville, VA

Nokesville, VA Conference: Northwestern

Northwestern How to Stream: Watch Here

Independence High School - Ashburn at Gainesville High School