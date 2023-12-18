Which team is going to emerge victorious on Monday, December 18, when the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Old Dominion Monarchs go head to head at 2:30 PM? Our projection system sides with the Hilltoppers. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Western Kentucky (+4.5) Over (51.5) Western Kentucky 28, Old Dominion 27

Old Dominion Betting Info (2023)

The Monarchs have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Monarchs have covered the spread seven times in 11 games.

Out of 11 Monarchs games so far this season, five have gone over the total.

The total for this game is 51.5, 2.4 points fewer than the average total in Old Dominion games thus far this season.

Western Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Hilltoppers have a 39.2% chance to win.

The Hilltoppers have a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Western Kentucky has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 4.5 points or more this year (0-2).

The Hilltoppers have hit the over in five of their 10 games with a set total (50%).

The average point total for Western Kentucky this year is 8.4 points higher than this game's over/under.

Monarchs vs. Hilltoppers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Old Dominion 22.9 26.3 24.8 23.3 21.0 29.2 Western Kentucky 29.8 28.2 35.0 26.5 24.7 29.8

