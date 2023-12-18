The Old Dominion Monarchs are just 2.5-point favorites as they hit the field against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in the Famous Toastery Bowl on December 18, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET on ESPN. The game's point total is set at 55.5.

Old Dominion is averaging 350.8 yards per game on offense, which ranks 95th in the FBS. Defensively, the Monarchs rank 76th, giving up 386.2 yards per contest. Western Kentucky's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, allowing 426.7 total yards per game, which ranks 18th-worst. On offense, it ranks 57th with 396 total yards per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Game Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Jerry Richardson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Old Dominion vs Western Kentucky Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Old Dominion -2.5 -115 -105 55.5 -105 -115 -140 +115

Looking to place a bet on Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Old Dominion Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Monarchs' offense play poorly, ranking -89-worst in the FBS in total yards (313 total yards per game). They rank 72nd defensively (369.7 total yards surrendered per game).

Over the last three contests, the Monarchs rank -77-worst in scoring offense (18.3 points per game) and second-worst in scoring defense (26.3 points per game allowed).

It's been a hard three-game stretch for Old Dominion, who ranks -24-worst in passing offense (193.7 passing yards per game) and -6-worst in passing defense (221 passing yards per game allowed) over its previous three contests.

With 119.3 rushing yards per game on offense (-54-worst) and 148.7 rushing yards per game allowed on defense (ninth-worst) over the last three games, the Monarchs have been struggling on both sides of the ball of late.

Over their last three games, the Monarchs have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

Old Dominion's past three games have not hit the over.

Week 16 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Old Dominion Betting Records & Stats

Old Dominion has a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Monarchs have been favored by 2.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Old Dominion games have hit the over on five of 11 occasions (45.5%).

Old Dominion has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

Old Dominion has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -140 or shorter.

The Monarchs have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this matchup.

Bet on Old Dominion to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson has recorded 2,026 yards (168.8 ypg) on 165-of-290 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 166 rushing yards (13.8 ypg) on 122 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Kadarius Calloway, has carried the ball 78 times for 594 yards (49.5 per game), scoring four times.

Keshawn Wicks has racked up 551 yards on 110 attempts, scoring four times.

Reymello Murphy has hauled in 27 receptions for 495 yards (41.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Kelby Williams has hauled in 23 receptions totaling 428 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Javon Harvey has been the target of 54 passes and hauled in 29 grabs for 391 yards, an average of 32.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Jason Henderson leads the team with 4.5 sacks. He's also the team's tackle leader, and has racked up 10.0 TFL and 148 tackles.

Markus Knight has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with two passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.