Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Famous Toastery Bowl
The Old Dominion Monarchs are the favorites, but by less than a field goal (-2.5), in this season's Famous Toastery Bowl, where they will face the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. The game kicks off at 2:30 PM ET on December 18, 2023, airing on ESPN from Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the contest.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky matchup in this article.
Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky Game Info
- Date: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Old Dominion Moneyline
|Western Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Old Dominion (-2.5)
|55.5
|-140
|+115
|FanDuel
|Old Dominion (-2.5)
|54.5
|-137
|+114
Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky Betting Trends
- Old Dominion has compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Monarchs have been favored by 2.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Western Kentucky has won five games against the spread this year, failing to cover five times.
- The Hilltoppers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).
