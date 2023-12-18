Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Norton Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Norton, Virginia, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Norton, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Holston High School at John I. Burton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Norton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
