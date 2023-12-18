MEAC squads are on Monday's college basketball schedule for two games, including the Norfolk State Spartans playing the High Point Panthers.

MEAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV North Carolina Central Eagles at UNC Asheville Bulldogs 2:00 PM ET, Monday, December 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Norfolk State Spartans at High Point Panthers 7:00 PM ET, Monday, December 18 -

